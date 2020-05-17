CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $649.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $496.11 and a 52 week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

