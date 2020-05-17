Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.