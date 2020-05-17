Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,693 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Davita were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Davita by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,905. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

