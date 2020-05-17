Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of IR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alps Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington
Alps Advisors Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,600 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,600 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co.
Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report