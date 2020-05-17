Credit Suisse Group Boosts Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $30.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.61.

Shares of IR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

