Creative Planning Sells 1,881 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

