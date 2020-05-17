Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,860 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in TELUS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 79.09%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

