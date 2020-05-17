Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,829 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 79.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

