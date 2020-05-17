Creative Planning Sells 923 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Textron were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 77.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 64,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

