Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,616 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.