AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $150.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

