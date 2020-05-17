Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $296,056,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter worth $39,934,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

NYSE:IR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

