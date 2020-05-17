State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.73 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

