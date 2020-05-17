Fifth Third Bancorp Has $521,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

