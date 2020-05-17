Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 69,619 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.