Khozema Shipchandler Sells 54,928 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 2,433 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $310,061.52.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $189.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $197.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

