State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of National Instruments worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 65,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,958 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 271,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $36.24 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. National Instruments’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

