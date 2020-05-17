Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,448 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,545.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

