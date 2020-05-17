Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 833,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 168,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ATR opened at $101.50 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.