State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AGCO worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AGCO by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

AGCO opened at $45.73 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

