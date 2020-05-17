Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $37,079,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

AGR opened at $39.68 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

