Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.26.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

