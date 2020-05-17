Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 422.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

