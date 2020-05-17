Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $14,706,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $5,768,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.