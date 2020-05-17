State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $5,318,614. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

