Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 74,445 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.83 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

