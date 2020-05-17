American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.