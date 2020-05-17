Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 92,416 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $614,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

