QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of QTS Realty Trust worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,435 shares of company stock valued at $20,682,208 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

NYSE:QTS opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

