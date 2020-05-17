Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 15.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
