Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 15.2% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

