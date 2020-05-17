Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

