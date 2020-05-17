American International Group Inc. Acquires 26,300 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 279,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 178,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

