Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,204,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,207.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,951.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

