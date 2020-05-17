American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $115,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,788,945 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STRA opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

