American International Group Inc. Sells 5,668 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,195,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,147,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

JD stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.