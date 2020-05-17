Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

