American International Group Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Dycom Industries worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

