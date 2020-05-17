American International Group Inc. Acquires 15,212 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

