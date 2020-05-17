$572.01 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $572.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.40 million and the lowest is $564.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $563.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

