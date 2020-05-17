Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

