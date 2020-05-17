22,573 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. Benchmark cut their price target on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 68.83%. On average, analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

