Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 874,449 shares of company stock worth $61,818,007. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

