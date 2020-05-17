Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 35,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

