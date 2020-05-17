Fifth Third Bancorp Has $774,000 Stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

