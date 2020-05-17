Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

