Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,478 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 116,844 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.