Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 890,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.