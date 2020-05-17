KBC Group NV Has $492,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

