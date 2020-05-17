KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

