22,430 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $3,151,810.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $28.43 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

