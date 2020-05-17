Aperio Group LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 716.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

